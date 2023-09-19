Emirates Development Bank Participates In Ru'ya Careers Redefined 2023 Supports Emirati Youth Growth

Emirates Development Bank (“EDB” or“the Bank”), the key financial engine of economic development and industrial advancement, is participating in Ru'ya – Careers Redefined 2023, the UAE's leading recruitment and training exhibition for Emirati youth, designed to expose job seekers to varitraining and career opportunities.

The high-caliber event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 to 21 September, enables talented nationals in all fields to meet directly with recruiters and hiring managers from the UAE's top employers.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said:“We are delighted to participate in the 22nd edition of Ru'ya Careers Redefined which has become a leading platform to catalyze support for National youth, empowering them to cultivate their career success and contribute to the nation's economic development. At Emirates Development Bank, Emiratis play vital roles, contributing significantly to our workforce. Their diverse contributions are instrumental in nurturing a highly qualified cadre of finance professionals. We are committed to supporting the variEmiratization programs and building the next generation of national leaders”.

Dr. Abeer AlSumaiti, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates Development Bank, added:“As a key enabler of the UAE's economy, EDB is committed to nurturing the talent of nationals to create a sustainable financing sector. We are committed to contributing to the UAE's vision of strengthening the nation's human capital and will continue to look for the best talent to join our team. Ru'ya, Careers Redefined 2023 is the right platform to connect with aspiring young Emiratis and drive their interest in finance for national development.”

EDB continues to deliver on its mission of fostering a healthy, sustainable, and self-reliant economy. The Bank provides innovative financing solutions to empower businesses of all sizes and drive growth in five priority sectors: renewables, manufacturing, advanced technology, healthcare and food security. The Bank has a mandate to approve AED30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies within these sectors by 2026.

EDB offers a patient debt approach with an emphasis on developmental impact. The Bank's direct and indirect financing is offered with long tenors, higher loan-to-value ratios, lower rates and interest grace periods.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB] the UAE's development bank, is a key financial engine for the economic development and industrial advancement of the UAE. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and became operational in June 2015.