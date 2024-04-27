DM Emphasizes Importance Of COP29 For Agricultural, Environmental Policy Adaptation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) COP29 will play a significant role in adjusting Azerbaijan'sagricultural and environmental policies to international bestpractices, technology interchange, and innovation, Azerbaijan'sDeputy Agriculture Minister Sarvan Jafarov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the meeting titled "Demonstration ofNew Soil and Resource Protection Technologies Adapted to ClimateChange."

"COP 29 will help Azerbaijan adapt its agricultural andenvironmental policies to international best practices, technicalexchange, and innovation. In this direction, the application ofnovel ideas and instruments will contribute to the sustainabilityof agriculture, the provision of ecologically friendly food, thewell-being of rural communities, as well as environmentalprotection," he said.

To note, a Republican meeting is being held in Yevlakh on April27 titled "Demonstration of New Soil and Resource ProtectionTechnologies Adapted to Climate Change."

The main objective of the event is the wide application ofmoisture-protective technologies and innovative innovationsadapting to climate change in the country, environmentalprotection, and the improvement of knowledge and skills of farmersworking in regions suffering from drought in terms of reducing thenegative impact of global warming on agriculture, as well as the aswell as the exchange of experience gained in this field by largefarms and agro-parks.