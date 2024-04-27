Leverkusen Late Heroics Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Leverkusen, Germany: Robert Andrich scored with the last kick of the match to extend Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run to a 46th game this season with a 2-2 home draw against Stuttgart on Saturday.

With Bundesliga champions Leverkusen facing their first loss of the season in any competition trailing 2-1 late in stoppage time, Andrich hammered in a loose ball to equalise in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The strike keeps Leverkusen's remarkable streak of late goals alive, with Xabi Alonso's side doing the same at Borussia Dortmund in the seventh minute of injury time for a 1-1 draw last week.

Two goals in the space of nine minutes to start the second half from Chris Fuehrich and Deniz Undav put Stuttgart on course, with Amine Adli pulling one back after 61 minutes.

Famed for late comeback heroics this season, Leverkusen built pressure but could not break through, putting their hopes of becoming the first team to go a full Bundesliga season without defeat in doubt.

The home side won a free kick and Florian Wirtz curled the ball into the box, Andrich snapping up a rebound to score.

Alonso's side have now won or equalised in stoppage time 10 times this season in all competitions.