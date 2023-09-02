|
Please note that the Terms may be updated at any time and that you will be bound
by all subsequent revisions. An up-to-date version will always be available for
your review and you are required to do so periodically. However, as MENAFN may
offer various other services, these may be governed by different Terms, e.g. if
you hold an account with MENAFN, your relationship will be governed by other
agreements such as your account agreement. By using the services provided on
the Site, you acknowledge that you have reviewed all corresponding rules and
agree to be bound by them. You expressly agree that your use of all services is
solely at your own risk.
1. Grant of license
You are granted a license to access and use the Site on the condition that you
continue to comply with the above-mentioned Terms. This license is a
non-exclusive limited personal license and it may not be transferred or
shared.
2. Accessing the Sites
In accessing our Sites, MENAFN is not responsible for and does not warrant the
speed, access or availability of the Internet in general and the Site in
particular.
By accessing the Site presented to you, you agree that you will not use any
software, program, application, manual processes or routine:
3. Manner of use - No investment advice or recommendations
-
a- To access or log on to MENAFN's computer systems, web site or proprietary
software; or
-
b- To automate the process of obtaining, downloading, transferring or transmitting
any content information or quotes to or from MENAFN's computer systems, web
site or proprietary software; or
-
c- To monitor or copy the web pages or the content contained herein without prior
written permission; or iv) To interfere or attempt to interfere with the
working of the Site or any transaction conducted therein; or
-
d- To take any action that imposes an unreasonable or disproportionately large
load on our infrastructure; or
-
e- To reverse engineer, reverse assemble or otherwise attempt to discover any
source code; or
-
f- To copy, reproduce, alter, modify, edit, create derivative works, or publicly
display any content from the Sites without our prior written permission, or
that of the appropriate third party that has given us the license.
Merits and risks associated in the perusal of the contents of our Site are for
you to evaluate. Even though the Site includes information about securities and
investments, nothing is or ought to be construed as professional advice,
investment advice, recommendation or endorsement from MENAFN. MENAFN is a
financial portal and is not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an
investment adviser either with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission or
with any other securities regulatory authority. Therefore, any action you
choose to take by buying or selling based on information presented to you on
this Site is your sole responsibility and you agree that you will not hold
MENAFN liable for any consequential damage or loss.
4. Financial Market Information; No warranty
MENAFN does not guarantee, warrant or certify the accuracy, completeness,
conclusiveness, timelessness or correct sequencing of the financial information
including but not limited to financial market data, quotes, news, research and
opinions ("Information") obtained via information providers such as
financial market information services, financial publishers, various securities
markets including their stock exchange and their affiliates, investment bankers
and all other providers ("Providers") that is made available on the
Sites.
You agree that neither MENAFN nor any of the Information Providers nor any third
party transmitting the Information is liable in any way:
-
i- For the Information provided or any decisions you make based on the Information
or any actions you take relying upon the Information; or
-
ii- For the interruption of any data, Information or other aspect of the Site.
None of the Information provided on the Sites constitutes a recommendation or
advise regarding the purchase or sale of any security.
-
Analyst researches and reports ("Research Reports") may be made
available on the Site that may have been prepared by MENAFN directly or
contracted third parties. The provision of Research Reports presented by third
parties is not to be considered as endorsed or approved by MENAFN, their
availability is for your convenience. The Research Reports have been prepared
on the date indicated and may become unreliable for various reasons including
change in the data, market or economic circumstance. MENAFN and third parties
do not:
-
i- Guarantee, warrant or certify the accuracy, completeness, conclusiveness,
timelessness or correct sequencing of the Research Reports; or
-
ii- Bear any liability on the ensuing use of the Research Reports; or
-
iii- Sustain any responsibility to update any information or opinions contained in
the Research Reports or to continue to offer any Information or Research
Reports regarding any company or security.
Nothing contained in the Research Reports is to constitute recommendations or
advice to buy, sell or hold particular securities.
It is possible that at times neither MENAFN nor any third party will be able to
provide Research Reports or Information regarding certain companies with which
they have a business relationship.
From time to time, sweepstakes, contests and games might be accessible through
the Site and each will be governed by specific rules. By entering such
sweepstakes, contests or participating in any such game you will become subject
to those specific rules.
5. Use of Forums and Chat rooms
Chat rooms ("Chats") and forums ("Forums") available on this Site are intended
to serve as a discussion center for subscribers. Any information discussed in
Chats and Forums via our Site may be provided by our staff, independent
contributors or members subscribed herein. Consequently you agree not to hold
MENAFN liable for any advice, statements or opinions given that may be
inaccurate, misleading or deceptive, whether intentional or unintentional.
Opinions expressed in Chats and Forums are the opinions of the participants and
are not intended to reflect MENAFN's conception. MENAFN reserves the right to
monitor all postings and discussions via Chats and Forums, but is under no
obligation to do so, and can alter or remove any material therein and to
disclose such material and the circumstances surrounding their transmission to
any third party for the purpose of managing the Site as they deem appropriate,
to comply with legal obligations or governmental request and to protect
themselves, their sponsors, members and visitors. Merits and risks associated
in the perusal of the contents of the Forums and Chats are for you to evaluate.
You may use this content solely at your own risk.
You understand that using the Forums for an illegal purpose or to transmit content
that may be considered illegal or harmful to others may result in removal of
your postings and/or termination of your membership in at the sole discretion
of MENAFN. If you become aware of postings on the Forums that violate these
Terms, you hereby agree to contact MENAFN by sending an email to
moderator@mymenafn.com. The following is a list of categories of postings or
actions that could result in the removal of your portfolio, postings and/or
termination of your membership. Please note that MENAFN is not limited to the
categories in this list.
-
a- The unauthorized posting of material, non-public information about companies.
-
b- The posting of copyrighted or trademarked content as well as content that you
are prohibited from transmitting by means of non-disclosure agreements or
contracts.
-
c- Content that is of explicit language or of a sexual nature.
-
d- Content that may be viewed as being of a threatening, harassing, or offensive
nature in regards to any other individual or entity, particularly any member of
The Game and any entity discussed on the site.
-
e- Posting any material in an attempt to mislead others.
-
f- Attempting to manipulate the market for any stock.
-
g- The impersonation of or false affiliation with any person or entity.
-
h- Unsolicited advertising or any forms of solicitation.
-
i- Posting statements that may be constituted as offers to buy or sell any
security.
-
j- Making "off-topic" statements for a designated forum.
-
k- Attempting to encourage users to become affiliated or to do business with
competitors of MENAFN.
-
l- Posting content that violates any applicable local, international or foreign
law.
6. Submissions and Postings
Any data in the form of questions, comments, suggestions, communications,
emails, materials posted or transmitted via the Site of a general nature that
does not contain account specific or other financial information about the
customer is not going to be treated as confidential or proprietary information.
All MENAFN reserves the right to:
-
a- Reproduce, disclose, transmit, publish, broadcast this data as it deems
necessary; and
-
b- To freely use any ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques contained in such
data sent to MENAFN.
7. Hyperlinks
Links that MENAFN presents for your convenience, as part of the Site, are not
under its control hence, MENAFN makes no representations whatsoever concerning
the content of those sites. The provision of links on the Site is not an
endorsement, authorization, sponsorship, or affiliation with respect to such
site, its owners or providers. MENAFN cautions you to be aware of the risks of
retrieving, using, relying upon any information, software found on the Internet
or purchasing anything through such medium.
8. Disclaimer of Warranties
MENAFN reserves the right to make any changes or corrections to information
provided on the Site at any time without notice in an attempt to provide
accurate and timely information throughout the Site since there may be
inadvertently technical or factual inaccuracies and typographical errors.
Nevertheless, there is no commitment or guarantee made by MENAFN to maintain
the Site in an updated status. MENAFN does not:
-
a- Warrant the accuracy, completeness, conclusiveness or timelessness of the
information, text, graphics, links or any other items contained on the
Site;
-
b- Provide any guarantees against the possibility of deletion, mis-delivery or
failure to store communications, personalized settings, or other data;
-
c- Bear any liability for errors or omissions in, or the misuse or
misinterpretation of, any information contained in the Site.
THE ENTIRE RISK AS TO THE USE OF THE SITE IS ASSUMED BY YOU. MENAFN DOES NOT
WARRANT MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE AND NON-INFRINGMENT.
NOTHING PRESENTED REGARDING THE INFORMATION, RESEARCH REPORTS AND ANY ASPECT OF
THE SITE REPRESENTS AN EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OF ANY KIND.
9. Limitation of Liability and Indemnification
MENAFN and its affiliates, agents, employees and licensors are free from any
harm, claim or demand, including attorney's fees, made by any third party
arising from your use of the Site or your violation of these Terms against you
and you agree to indemnify them collectively in respect of any such claim.
Under no circumstances, including but not limited to a negligent act, will
MENAFN or its affiliates or agents be liable for any damages of any kind that
result from the use of, or the inability to use, any portion of the Site, even
if a MENAFN authorized representative has been advised of the possibility of
such damages.
10. Restrictions of Use
No materials from the Site or any other site owned, operated, licensed or
controlled by MENAFN may be copied, reproduced, republished, uploaded, posted,
transmitted or distributed in any way except when and as authorized by MENAFN.
Material may be downloaded from the Site solely for personal or non-commercial
purposes and in such an event you agree to retain all copyright and other
proprietary notices contained in such material. The content of the Site,
including any text, images, audio or video, is not to be distributed, modified,
transmitted or posted for public or commercial purposes unless written
permission is sought and attained from MENAFN.
11. Trademarks and copyrights
The Site and its contents including trademarks, services marks, trade names,
logos and icons, are owned by and are proprietary to MENAFN or its affiliates
or agents. The contents of the Site are protected by United States copyright
laws and international treaty provisions. There is nothing in the Site that
grants, by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right to use any
trademark displayed on the Site without the written permission of MENAFN or
such third party that may own the trademark in question. The use of trademarks
displayed on the Site or any other content except as provided herein, is
strictly prohibited. Unless specifically permitted under these Terms the use of
images displayed on this Site is prohibited. Such images are either the
property of or used with permission by MENAFN and any unauthorized use of them
may violate copyright laws, trademark laws, the laws of privacy and publicity,
or other regulations and statutes.
12. Modifications to the Sites
MENAFN has the right to modify or discontinue, either on a temporary or
permanent basis, all or any part of the Site with or without notice as it deems
necessary and you agree that MENAFN will not be liable if it proceeds with such
course of action.
13. Term and Termination
You agree that the license granted here by reason of these Terms will be
terminated in the event that you fail to comply or violate any term or
condition. You agree that upon MENAFN's discretion whether it is with or
without notice:
-
a- Your access to any or all of the Site may be terminated;
-
b- Information within the Site may be removed or discarded; and
-
c- MENAFN may discontinue providing the Site.
In the event that your access to the Site is terminated you agree not to hold
MENAFN liable for any consequential claim.
14. Governing Law
15. Special Admonition for Services Relating to the MENAFN Investment Game
("Game"):
These Terms are to be governed and interpreted pursuant to the laws of the State
of New York notwithstanding any principles of conflict of law of your actual
state or country of residence. Unless a dispute would be governed by an
applicable arbitration clause, you agree to submit to the personal and
exclusive jurisdiction of the courts located within the State of New York. If
any part of these Terms is unlawful, void or unenforceable, that part will be
deemed severable and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any
remaining provisions.
-
a- Information & Advertisements posted by third parties
Any data published on the Game is for informational and entertainment purposes
only. Use of this information in violation of local or international laws is
prohibited. MENAFN makes every effort to screen its advertisers and sponsors
(collectively "Advertisers"), however MENAFN does not endorse or recommend the
services of any advertiser.
-
b- Disputes Between Users
You hereby release MENAFN, in the event you become involved in a dispute with
another user relating to or arising out of your use of The Game, from any and
all claims, demands and damages (actual and consequential) of every kind and
nature, known and unknown, suspected and unsuspected.
-
c- Name and Likeness Release
Each contestant must submit the following name and likeness release. By
submitting this application, I hereby consent to the recording, use and reuse
by MENAFN, the Game sponsors and any of their respective licensees, assigns,
parents, subsidiaries, divisions, business units, or affiliated entities and
each of their respective employees, agents, officers and directors
(collectively "Releasees") of my voice, actions, likeness, name, appearance and
biographical material (collectively "Likeness") in any and all .
If you require clarification on any of the above-mentioned matters please
contact us at either ++ 1 212 965 2460 or ++962 6 5690450 or email us at
Click here