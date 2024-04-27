Azerbaijan Ready To Supply Oil Products To Kyrgyzstan: Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is ready to start supplying oil products toKyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev told Kyrgyzmedia, Azernews reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the top oil exporters Junda oil refinery, which would consume more than 1 milliontons of petroleum per year, will also be operational in Kyrgyzstansoon.

"In this regard, concerns about oil supply to Kyrgyzstan wereraised with SOCAR management. They, for their part, are willing tocollaborate. We are currently working on logistics issues," theminister emphasized.

To note, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in theenergy sector was signed between the Ministry of Energy ofKyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan on April24.

Additionally, during the signing, it was noted that the partiesseek to develop cooperation in the following areas: joint researchand development of oil fields in the territories of both countries;trade in oil and oil products; and cooperation in the fields ofrenewable energy and hydropower.