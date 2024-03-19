Rechargeable Battery Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest by IMARC Group, titled“ Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global rechargeable battery market prices . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global rechargeable battery market size reached US$ 117.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 205.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

A rechargeable battery is a type of electrical energy storage device that can be charged and discharged multiple times, making it reusable. Manufactured using various materials like lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, and lead-acid, the construction involves electrode assemblies immersed in electrolytes contained within a sealed casing. These batteries are fabricated through a series of processes including electrode preparation, cell assembly, electrolyte filling, and sealing. The importance of rechargeable batteries is evident in various sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy systems, and portable devices where their ability to store and release energy efficiently is indispensable.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rechargeable-battery-market/requestsample

Global Rechargeable Battery Industry

Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, which rely heavily on rechargeable batteries for energy storage. Additionally, continual technological advancements leading to improved battery performance, such as higher energy density and faster charging capabilities, are driving market growth.

Moreover, the shifting trends towards sustainable practices has led to the development of eco-friendly battery chemistries and recycling initiatives, further propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of energy storage systems in residential, commercial, and industrial settings for backup power, load leveling, and peak shaving purposes is contributing to market growth. In line with this, government initiatives and incentives aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels are impelling market growth.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:



East Penn Manufacturing Co.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft Batteries

Samsung SDI

Panasonic Corporation

Apple Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Enfucell Oy

Ultralife Corporation

Cryopak

Blue Spark Technology NEC Energy Solutions



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Battery Type:



Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

NiCd Batteries Others



Breakup by Capacity:



150 – 1000 mAh

1300 – 2700 mAh

3000 – 4000 mAh

4000 – 6000 mAh

6000 – 10000 mAh More than 10000 mAh



Breakup by Application:



Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Automobile Applications

Defence Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800