Activated Alumina Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Activated Alumina Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global activated alumina market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global activated alumina market size reached US$ 1,054.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,543.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032.

Activated alumina is a highly porous form of aluminum oxide that boasts a significant surface area and excellent adsorptive capabilities. It is widely used as a desiccant to remove moisture from gases and liquids, and also as a catalyst or catalyst carrier in various industrial chemical reactions. The material is known for its ability to adsorb substances selectively, making it particularly effective in water treatment processes, where it is employed to remove fluoride, arsenic, and selenium from drinking water. Its structure allows it to adsorb a range of substances at the molecular level, making it an ideal choice for applications requiring high precision and efficiency in filtration and purification processes. Activated alumina is also used in the purification of natural gas, in the dehydration of gases and liquids and as a catalyst in the Claus process in oil refineries to convert hydrogen sulfide gas into elemental sulfur, thereby reducing pollution.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/activated-alumina-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for clean and safe water in both developed and developing regions, is driving the global market. This demand is further amplified by the expanding industrial sector, where activated alumina is used to purify process water, treat waste, and control air pollution, aligning with global sustainability goals and stricter environmental compliance. Moreover, the healthcare sector also contributes to the market's expansion, where activated alumina is utilized in medical applications, including as a desiccant to keep pharmaceuticals dry and in the production of medical devices.

Its role in the petrochemical industry is pivotal, where it's employed for drying and purifying liquids and gases, such as in air separation plants and natural gas processing, supporting the energy sector's efficiency and operational integrity. Besides, technological advancements and innovations in manufacturing processes have led to the development of more effective and tailored activated alumina products, catering to specific industry needs and enhancing performance in applications such as catalysts and biomaterials.

Competitive Landscape:

















The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Axens

BASF SE

Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Porocel Industries

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Sialca Industries

Sorbead India Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Catalyst

Desiccant

Absorbent Others



Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Oil & Gas

Chemical Others



Breakup by Form:



Powder Beads



Breakup by Mesh Size:



80-150 Mesh

150-300 Mesh Above 300 Mesh



Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group



134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800