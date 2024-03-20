Pea Protein Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Pea Protein Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global pea protein market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Pea Protein Market:

The global pea protein market size reached US$ 1,105.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,057.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Pea protein is a plant-based protein derived from yellow peas, specifically Pisum sativum. It serves as an alternative protein source for individuals following vegetarian, vegan, or allergen-sensitive diets. The manufacturing process involves cleaning, milling, and separating the protein from the starch and fiber in peas. This is typically achieved through mechanical methods such as milling and fractionation or by using solvent extraction. The importance of pea protein extends beyond its nutritional content. Its versatility allows for incorporation into a wide range of food products, including plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, protein bars, and powdered supplements. The benefits of pea protein consumption are numerous. It supports muscle growth and repair due to its high protein content and amino acid profile, making it an ideal post-workout supplement.

Global Pea Protein Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer awareness of plant-based protein's health benefits and sustainability. Additionally, the rising concerns about allergens and dietary restrictions have stimulated demand for pea protein products further driving market growth. Moreover, the expanding sports nutrition sector, coupled with the growing trend of health-conscious lifestyles, is bolstering market growth.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations and partnerships among key players in the food industry to innovate and launch new pea protein-based products are fueling market expansion. In line with this, continual advancements in pea protein processing technologies and ingredient functionalities are expanding its application scope, driving innovation and product development in the food and beverage industry contributing to market expansion.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Global Pea Protein Industry are Given Below:



Axiom Foods, Inc.

Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

Nutri-Pea Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

Sotexpro SA

The Scoular Company

Naturz Organics

Fenchem Glanbia Plc



Key Market Segmentation:















Breakup by Product Type:



Isolates

Concentrates Textured



Breakup by Application:



Dietary Supplements

Bakery Products

Meat Substitutes

Beverages Others



Breakup by End User:



Retail Institutional



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

