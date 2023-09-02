 About MENAFN

|
|
The Middle East North Africa Financial Network, Inc. (MENAFN) is the leading provider
of online and wireless financial content and financial technology platforms to leading
institutions and consumers around the Arab world. MENAFN was founded in June 2000
by a team of serial entrepreneurs with successful track records in the region. The
company is a Delaware-based corporation with a wholly owned subsidiary in Amman,
Jordan and a fully paid-up capital of $2 million.
Our service offering include:
|
B2C Services: MENAFN offers consumers the following services:
|
- MENAFN Mobile services: A wireless SMS-based platform that MENAFN operates
with leading GSM operators in the Arab world including Fastlink, Batelco and LibanCell.
MENAFN Mobile provides consumers with real-time financial data feeds in both Arabic
and English.
|
- MENAFN Portal: The site [www.menafn.com] offers regional and global business
content in both Arabic and English. It attracts over 340,000 highly targeted visitors
on a regular basis. MENAFN content providers exceed 180. MENAFN portal is a
credible and reliable reference for thousands of senior executives from key organizations.
|
- MENAFN e-Newsletter: This is a weekly e-Newsletter that reaches 55,000
subscribers. It summarizes major business news and events, market data and research
for the Middle East region and the globe.
|
- MENAFN Investment Simulation: This unique game enables users to learn online
investing techniques without risking any of their money. Users can virtually trade
U.S. stocks using very advanced features and participate in contests.
|
|
B2B Services: MENAFN offers consumers the following services:
|
- MENAFN Research: MENAFN Research provides senior management at financial
institutions with research on the latest technologies and management issues.
|
- MENAFN Advisory Services: MENAFN highly experienced professionals with
in-depth knowledge of banking operations, technology, and strategy can assist institutions
in:
- Portal strategy, development, deployment, and management
- Media monitoring
- Development of overall IT strategy
- Alignment of IT investments with business objectives
- IT investment priorities
- Overall technology direction
- Vendor / Solution identification, evaluation, and selection
- Vendor relationship management [deal structuring and negotiations]
- Implementation / project management
- Assessment of functional and technical specifications for banking solutions
|
- Advertising opportunities:
Institutions can promote their products and
services with MENAFN via multiple channels including online banners (standard, skyscrapers,
etc.), eye blasters, pop-up windows, email shots, e-Newsletter sponsorships, sponsorships
of specialized sections. Clients who have advertised with MENAFN include Saudi Telecom
Co., Emirates Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Hilton, Mercedes Benz, American Express
ME, Aramex International, Middle East Economic Digest, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank,
British Airways, Cyberia, Arab National Bank, ACCPAC, Batelco, Gulf International
Bank, Emirates Holidays, Volvo, Mashreqbank, Banker Middle East, GCI Financials,
Banker ME, Al Rajhi Bank, Bank of Jordan, British Airways, Plenum, and many others.