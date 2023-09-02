Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:34 GMT



 About MENAFN
The Middle East North Africa Financial Network, Inc. (MENAFN) is the leading provider of online and wireless financial content and financial technology platforms to leading institutions and consumers around the Arab world. MENAFN was founded in June 2000 by a team of serial entrepreneurs with successful track records in the region. The company is a Delaware-based corporation with a wholly owned subsidiary in Amman, Jordan and a fully paid-up capital of $2 million.

Our service offering include:
B2C Services: MENAFN offers consumers the following services:
- MENAFN Mobile services: A wireless SMS-based platform that MENAFN operates with leading GSM operators in the Arab world including Fastlink, Batelco and LibanCell. MENAFN Mobile provides consumers with real-time financial data feeds in both Arabic and English.
- MENAFN Portal: The site [www.menafn.com] offers regional and global business content in both Arabic and English. It attracts over 340,000 highly targeted visitors on a regular basis. MENAFN content providers exceed 180. MENAFN portal is a credible and reliable reference for thousands of senior executives from key organizations.
- MENAFN e-Newsletter: This is a weekly e-Newsletter that reaches 55,000 subscribers. It summarizes major business news and events, market data and research for the Middle East region and the globe.
- MENAFN Investment Simulation: This unique game enables users to learn online investing techniques without risking any of their money. Users can virtually trade U.S. stocks using very advanced features and participate in contests.
B2B Services: MENAFN offers consumers the following services:
- MENAFN Research: MENAFN Research provides senior management at financial institutions with research on the latest technologies and management issues.
- MENAFN Advisory Services: MENAFN highly experienced professionals with in-depth knowledge of banking operations, technology, and strategy can assist institutions in:
  1. Portal strategy, development, deployment, and management
  2. Media monitoring
  3. Development of overall IT strategy
    1. Alignment of IT investments with business objectives
    2. IT investment priorities
    3. Overall technology direction
  4. Vendor / Solution identification, evaluation, and selection
  5. Vendor relationship management [deal structuring and negotiations]
  6. Implementation / project management
  7. Assessment of functional and technical specifications for banking solutions
- Advertising opportunities:
Institutions can promote their products and services with MENAFN via multiple channels including online banners (standard, skyscrapers, etc.), eye blasters, pop-up windows, email shots, e-Newsletter sponsorships, sponsorships of specialized sections. Clients who have advertised with MENAFN include Saudi Telecom Co., Emirates Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Hilton, Mercedes Benz, American Express ME, Aramex International, Middle East Economic Digest, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, British Airways, Cyberia, Arab National Bank, ACCPAC, Batelco, Gulf International Bank, Emirates Holidays, Volvo, Mashreqbank, Banker Middle East, GCI Financials, Banker ME, Al Rajhi Bank, Bank of Jordan, British Airways, Plenum, and many others.
For more information about any of the above services, please contact us at Click here or by telephone at +962 6 5690450/4.

Search