Dubai Customs And Dubai Charity Distribute Meals And Food Supplies To Victims Of The Rain Event

Dubai – 26 April 2024: In the framework of integrating the efforts of Dubai government teams and fostering community solidarity, Dubai Customs has taken immediate actions to provide assistance to families affected by the recent rain event. This was achieved through the voluntary efforts of the 'Ghayath' team in collaboration with the Dubai Charity Association. The department conducted a community campaign aimed at enhancing the spirit of social responsibility among individuals and institutions to support families affected by the repercussions of the low-pressure system. It extended a helping hand to citizens and residents who were stranded by the rainfall, preventing them from accessing their basic needs.

This initiative was carried out under the directives of H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, to provide aid to those affected by the heavy rainfall accompanying the exceptional low-pressure system across the country. Approximately 20 volunteers from Dubai Customs, along with volunteers from other entities, participated in the initiative. Food supplies were distributed to 80 households, totaling 1800 meals for lunch and dinner, covering the areas of Al Quoz and Al Barsha. The total volunteering hours amounted to 320, averaging 16 hours per volunteer.

Mr. Fouad Al Shihhi, Head of the Ghayath Volunteer Team at Dubai Customs, stated that they continuously strive to support volunteer and community work. The eagerness of volunteers to participate in this community initiative reflects the commitment of 'Eyal Zayed' to provide assistance to all segments of society, whether citizens or residents, during such exceptional circumstances our beloved country has experienced. Thus, in coordination with the Dubai Charity Association, immediate efforts were made to provide essential supplies to several families in different areas of Dubai. Visits were made to homes heavily affected by flooding, where essential belongings such as cars and electrical appliances were damaged, making mobility and access to necessities difficult. Our role was to provide continuous support to maintain social integration among all individuals, ensuring that each person played a role during that time, and providing them with basic necessities, whether food supplies or meals.

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Dubai Charity Association, emphasized that the association's teams were present in the field from the first day to support those affected by the low-pressure system by providing urgent assistance to stabilize them. This is in line with the association's established approach, reflecting its humanitarian message and social responsibility, and mirroring the enduring approach of the UAE since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the directives of the wise leadership, which always provides immediate support and response during times of crises and natural disasters.