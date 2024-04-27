Jordan's Foreign Minister Partakes In Ministerial Arab Six-Party Group Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 27 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is in Riyadh for the consultative ministerial meeting of the Arab Six-Party Group on the Israeli war on Gaza.Attending the meeting are theForeign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Sheikh, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE Anwar Gargash, and the Minister of State in the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Khulaifi.The meeting issued a final statement, which reads as follows: "At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the ministerial meeting of the Arab six-party group was held in Riyadh to discuss developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip."His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired, today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HQ in Riyadh, the ministerial meeting of the Arab Six-Party Ministerial Consultative Group to discuss developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip."The meeting was held in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Sheikh, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, and the Minister of State in the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Khulaifi."The ministers stressed the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians according to the international humanitarian law and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip."They expressed their support for all efforts aimed at international recognition of the independent Palestinian state in fulfilment of the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people."They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognising the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital according to relevant international resolutions, emphasising that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and expressing their categorical rejection to attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their land and for any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah."The ministers warned of the continuation of illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem that undermine the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, land confiscation, military operations against Palestinians, settler attacks and restricting freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians."