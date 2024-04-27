Srinagar Student Files FIR Against Physicswallah For Allegedly Screening Obscene Video In Class (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aaqib Bhat, a student and activist from Kashmir, lodged a formal complaint against the Srinagar branch of PhysicsWallah, a renowned online education platform, accusing it of broadcasting inappropriate content during a class session.

The video, a mashup of the song 'Ik Vaari Aa' from the Bollywood film Raabta, allegedly featured intimate scenes between actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Bhat argued that such material is unsuitable for educational settings, particularly in conservative regions like Kashmir.

Sharing his concerns on social media platform X, Bhat criticised PhysicsWallah for promoting entertainment over educational content. He called into question the institute's commitment to decency and demanded accountability for what he deemed an unacceptable breach of standards.

The online discourse surrounding the incident has sparked debates over the role of the teacher and PhysicsWallah management. Some commentators faulted the teacher for allegedly playing the video deliberately, while others questioned the silence of the Srinagar administration on the matter.

In response to mounting criticism, Aadil Kashmiri, the teacher allegedly involved in the incident, announced his resignation from PhysicsWallah. In a statement posted on X, he expressed regret over the incident and distanced himself from the controversial content.