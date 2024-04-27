Russian Missile Attack On Lviv Region: Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Two Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Ukraine's western Lviv region with cruise missiles and Kinzhal ballistic missiles in the early morning hours of Saturday, damaging critical energy infrastructure sites in two districts of the region.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"During the air alert, which lasted in the Lviv region from 03:58 to 06:02, our region was hit by cruise missiles of different types and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Soldiers of the Air Command West shot down three cruise missiles. Unfortunately, there are also hits," he wrote.

Kozytskyi noted that the enemy had attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts. Fires broke out there, and units of the State Emergency Service promptly put out the blaze.

"As of now, there are no casualties and destruction of residential infrastructure in the Lviv region. The region's vital systems are operating as normal. There is currently no talk of emergency power outages," Kozytskyi said.

He recalled that last night the occupiers also attacked energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, so it is difficult for the country's power grid to maintain the balance of generation and consumption.