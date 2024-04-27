Singapore Diner Charged $2,000 Extra For Steak Dinner

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A diner in Singapore was shocked to learn that he was charged $2,000 (approximately QR5,343) extra for a rib eye steak meal that cost only $20.90 (approximately QR 55.84).

The diner, who was identified as Lin Zhi Hao by Singapore news outlet AsiaOne, had found that Common Grill by Collin's – a popular eatery in Singapore – had charged him way over their indicated price for his steak.

Lin was not alerted to this until after he had foot the bill, when he received a receipt that showed he was charged $2,000 on top of the meal's $20.90.

"Upon noticing this discrepancy, I immediately brought it to the attention of your staff," Lin was quoted by AsiaOne, addressing Collin's.

The rightfully unhappy diner was then reportedly informed that he would need to wait“two weeks" for a refund.

When Lin asked that he be refunded then and there, he was reportedly told that“nothing could be done” without the approval of a manager.

Lin was then promised to be contacted a day later after his personal information and contact details were taken down by the management, but was not contacted as promised.

The diner pleaded with the Collin's management to understand that“while $2,000 may seem insignificant to your business, it represents a significant portion of my income."

The Collin's management eventually revealed that the overcharge was an“unintentional mistake' by one of the servers, before issuing Lin Zhi Hao an apology for the inconvenience caused.

The restaurant had reportedly also handled the refund process, as per AsiaOne.