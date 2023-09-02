|
1. Our basic pledge
2. Necessary Disclosure
3. Sharing of Information
4. Contests
5. Surveys
1. Application & Account Information
2. E-mail Communications and Opting-out
3. MENAFN Alliances and Promotions
4. Browsers and Encryption
5. Security Issues
6. Cookies, GIFs and other Web Tools
|Whether you are a brokerage customer, a visitor to
our Site or a participant in one of our retail promotions, we understand the
importance you place on the privacy and security of personal information that
identifies you or your account information you disclose to us.
During your use of our Site and/or upon opening an account with us, we will
collect various information about you, your browsing behaviors, what services
you use and what links you click on ("Personal Information"). We use
this information to provide you with new and better products and services.
The following is our policy regarding privacy of information gathered on this
Site and various other links.
Our basic pledge. We pledge and undertake to you that:
Our collection of Personal Information is limited to what is necessary to
administer our business and ensure provision of a satisfactory service. This
would include advice regarding various products, services and opportunities
that might be of interest to you;
We do not, and will not, sell Personal Information to anyone;
Personal information will be shared with others only as provided for herein;
Whilst collecting any Personal Information from you, we will refer to this
pledge and explain to you how we intend to use the information that you provide
to us. We will only use the information for the purposes that we have
identified, for the purpose of providing you with additional information about
relevant products and services or to evaluate your financial needs;
We will continuously reevaluate our privacy and security policies and we will
inform by email all registered users who have provided us with their email
addresses of such changes; and
We will allow you to review and update any Personal Information that we hold
about you
Necessary Disclosure. In situations where we do believe in
good faith that disclosure is necessary by reason of:
Pursuant to the law or valid requests from law enforcement authorities;
To perform necessary credit checks;
To collect debts owed to us;
To protect our rights or property, or
Upon reasonable request by a mutual fund in which you have chosen to invest, we
reserve the right to disclose such required information.
Sharing of Information. In order to provide you
with better products and services that cater to your needs, we may choose to
shares Personal Information with our agents, subcontractors or affiliates.
Companies or third parties hired to provide support services or to act as our
agent are required to conform to our privacy standards. All employees with
access to Personal Information are subject to a confidentiality agreement with
MENAFN and strict regulations to ensure that the use of such Personal
Information is for business purposes only. On occasion we may assist a company
that is not affiliated with MENAFN in providing or offering a product or
service to you. For example, if you are a mutual fund customer, we may share
personal information with the mutual fund company or its agents or affiliates.
In such circumstances, marketing materials will include instructions on how you
can request not to receive those communications in the future. In all cases
your personal information is protected by strict confidentiality undertakings
or agreements. We do not allow any non-affiliated company to retain your
Personal Information longer than necessary to provide the product, service, or
information, unless you affirmatively grant us permission to do so.
Contests. We sometimes offer contests in which certain
personal information is required for registration. If the contest is being
administered by a third party, this information will be disclosed to that third
party. However, entrants are instructed to choose contest names different from
their login names and information is not linked in any way to their login
names.
Surveys. We may ask registered users to participate in surveys intended at obtaining general
information about the users of our Site.
Participation in such surveys is completely voluntary.
In addition, some columnists will on occasion take polls of their readers. Such
polls are solely for editorial use of the columnists and participation is also
voluntary.
Top of Policy
Additional Information:
1. Application & Account
Information
Customers applying online for an account have the choice to opt out of the
application process before completion. Nevertheless, information gathered
during this process may be used to send you information regarding MENAFN and
the services and products provided throughout. You will be notified of this
during the application process.
If you have any concerns about the personal or account information held by us
about you, please feel free to communicate your concerns to us. In addition, if
you have any comments or would like to modify, edit, correct any such
information, please email us with this respect and we will see to it
immediately.
2. E-mail Communications and Opting out
|
Communication between MENAFN and its customers through emails is important.
Emails sent to us from our secured Sites are encrypted with SSL technology.
However, any email sent to us from outside the secured Sites is not protected,
so please do not include any account details or personal information in such
emails.
In your account agreement we reserve the right to send you emails containing
important information relating to your account. Sometimes we might ask for your
permission to send other information to you by email.
We may use your email address to send you news and information about services
and products that we believe may be of interest to you. This will be done via
unencrypted emails. You can opt out from receiving such emails by logging onto
the Site and contacting us respectively.
3. MENAFN Alliances and Promotions
|
When MENAFN joins with another company to offer or provide products and
services, both parties may cross-reference their databases to search for
customers in common. This existing information may be used to help identify
business alliance opportunities and to enhance the information already
contained in the existing databases.
MENAFN on its own, or jointly with other organizations and web sites, may offer
contests, sweepstakes, and promotions. You may be asked to supply additional
personal information to participate in these promotional events, which may then
be used by the sponsoring parties for marketing purposes. Even if you have
previously opted not to receive information or mailings about MENAFN, you may
still receive information about MENAFN via these promotions if you choose to
register for them. Rules and guidelines for each promotion will be clearly
posted, as will notification about how the information gathered may be used.
You may opt not to participate in these special promotions if you do not want
to receive information about MENAFN or share your information with all
sponsoring parties.
4. Browsers and Encryption
|
Personal Information entered on our Sites is encrypted using Secure Socket Layer
(SSL) technology to protect it as it crosses the Internet. Strong encryption
applications are recommended to support an SSL-capable browser. The use of a
128-bit browser like Netscape 4.06 or higher or Microsoft's Internet Explorer
4.01 or higher automatically activates SSL when you sign onto your MENAFN
account. To ensure that you are visiting a secure area within a web site there
is a symbol on the bottom of the browser window. A lock or key will appear if
you are using either Netscape Navigator or Internet Explorer and when the
symbol appears unbroken or the padlock is in the locked position then the
transfer of information is done via a secure server.
Should you need a strong encryption browser, the most updated version of either
Netscape or the Microsoft can be downloaded from the Internet. We do not
recommend the use of beta browser versions.
Please do not attempt under any circumstance to use software, programs,
applications, or any other devices to access or log-in to the MENAFN web site,
or to automate the process of obtaining, downloading, transferring, or
transmitting any content to or from MENAFN's computer systems, web site, or
proprietary software.
5. Security Issues
|
You may only access your account through the use of a password which you should
keep private, never share it with anyone and continue to change it periodically
through our Site. Your passwords must:
-
Be at least 6-8 characters long
-
Contain no symbols (!, %, #, etc.)
In the event that you should forget your password, please contact one of
MENAFN's representatives on Click here
For added security, it is recommended that you always log off after you have
finished using your MENAFN account. This ensures that no one else accesses your
account if you leave your computer unattended and your session has not
"timed out" or automatically shut down.
6. Cookies, GIFs and Other Web Tools
|
Through the use of cookies, GIFs and other web tools, we try to make interaction
with our Site as easy and meaningful as possible. They allow us for example to
collect information about where your browser goes and whether you use certain
features of our Site. We may use the information collected by such tools to
improve navigation, revise our services to suit your needs and target emails
and messages to you based on your preferences and previous activities. Knowing
where your browser has been on our Site helps us present useful information and
offers to you.
Standing alone, cookies, GIFs and other web tools, as well as data derived from
them, do not identify you personally. They merely recognize your browser.
Unless you choose to identify yourself either by responding to a promotional
offer, opening an account, or registering for an online service you remain an
anonymous user.
Cookies
When accessing our Site, the web server will automatically send your computer a
cookie.
A cookie is simply an electronically transmitted file that holds small pieces of
information. When you navigate through our web site, your browser
"requests" pages for you to view, and those requests will include the
information stored in the cookie we previously sent to your computer. This
process is like an electronic "handshake" between MENAFN's system and
your computer; the information exchanged allows us to recognize your browser.
For example, if you go to one of the links provided for and ask you to read the
terms and conditions related thereto, once you click and confirm that you've
read them that fact is reflected in a cookie, so if you visit us again with the
same browser we won't ask you to read it again.
There are mainly two types of cookies. "Persistent cookies" which
continue to be embedded on your browser after you have closed it. They contain
information which identifies whether you have been to our Site before or
whether you are a MENAFN customer. "Session Cookies" are cookies that
disappear once you close your browser. They contain encrypted or encoded
information about your identifying information and account details in order to
allow us to process your information more efficiently.
GIFs
"Graphics Interchange Format" files, commonly known as 'GIFs' are used
to recognize users and collect and transmit information online. On the Web,
GIFs allow us to keep your session active while you may be using various
services so that you will not have to log in again when you return to our Site.
In an email message, a GIF allows us, for example, to determine if your email
reader is HTML capable or how fast your connection to the Internet is. This
allows us to deliver content in a format most appropriate to your computer's
capabilities.
Links
When we include links to services or products on other web pages we may embed a
code that allows us to know whether you clicked on that link. We do this so
that we can personalize your experience, such as recognizing you when you reach
the web page you clicked to, or by displaying information and content we
believe will be relevant to you. We also do this to measure the effectiveness
and usefulness of our advertisements and the messages we send, and we use this
information to continually improve the way we communicate.
|