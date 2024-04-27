Kyrgyzstan To Hold International Energy Forum In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyzstan is set to hold an international energy investmentforum in Vienna, Austria, on June 10-11, Kyrgyz Minister of EnergyTaalaibek Ibraev told local media, Azernews reports.

According to him, the forum aims to mobilize financial resourcesfor the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP).

"We have produced prototypes of future projects for the forum will be attended by energy ministers from Azerbaijan,Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, as well as key investors major project to be presented during the meeting is one ofKyrgyzstan's largest projects: the Kambarata-1 HPP. We hope thatthe forum will be an excellent platform for the progress of ourproject," Ibraev said.

The Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn river is the largesthydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan. This HPP, which is expected tobecome one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures, will havea capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubicmeters, with an annual electricity generation of 5.6 billionkWh.

At the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group(WBG) Spring Meetings, held from April 17 to 19, Kyrgyzstan'sprincipal focus was on obtaining investments for the building ofthe HPP.