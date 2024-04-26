Vedanta FACOR And Cflo Partner For Sustainable Chrome Beneficiation In Odisha

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 April 2024: The latest partnership between Vedanta FACOR, a leader in chrome ore mining, and CFlo, a champion of sustainable wet processing solutions is tackling challenges in the ferrochrome industry. Lower - quality chromite ore has led to expensive and wasteful beneficiation processes. This initiative aims to enhance FACOR's Ferrochrome production and minimize chrome value loss in tailings, contributing to a more eco-friendly and efficient future.



For decades, Vedanta FACOR has prioritized responsible mining and high-quality products. However, an abundance of low-grade chromite ore threatened their sustainability goals and production capacity.



Traditional solutions for improving the ore were costly and inefficient.



CFlo, a specialist in sustainable wet processing, answered the call with Oremax. Oremax incorporates multiple features to clean the ore and remove waste material. This not only improves the quality of the final product but also reduces chrome lost in tailings, potentially enabling future reuse. Oremax embodies CFlo's commitment to sustainability. The compact, skid-mounted design minimizes space and relocation needs, while the water and sludge management system facilitates zero discharge and 95% water recirculation, minimizing environmental footprint. The patented plant design ensures minimum unit power consumption.



Emphasizing the transformative impact of CFlo's Oremax system on FACOR's operations in Jajpur, Dr. A. Bandyopadhyay, Chief Technologist at CDE Asia Limited, states, "The system has demonstrated notable enhancements in yield and product quality while concurrently achieving substantial cost savings and environmental advantages. CFlo's dedication to sustainability and provision of innovative solutions solidify our position as a genuine partner in advancing technical and operational efficiencies."



CFlo's Oremax system tackled their low-grade ore challenge, making them champions of sustainable and efficient ferrochrome production. This sets the stage for a greener industry future.



