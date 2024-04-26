10Th Ak Bars Bank Kazan Marathon Celebrates Anniversary With Record Numbers And BRICS League Entry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 10th annual Ak Bars Bank Kazan Marathon is set to be the biggest yet, with a record-breaking 30,000 participants and 15,000 cheering fans expected over May 11th and 12th. TV BRICS will serve as the international media partner for the landmark event.

This year's race boasts a number of significant milestones. Kazan will hold the Russian Marathon Championship for the third time, attracting the nation's top competitors. The Ak Bars Bank Kazan Marathon has also secured its place on the international stage by joining the prestigious BRICS League alongside established races like the Moscow Marathon and the White Nights St. Petersburg Marathon.

Runners from 13 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and the United Arab Emirates, have confirmed their participation. The event will also feature a Parade of Nations, with over 150 participants marching through Millennium Square carrying flags representing their home countries, Russian regions, and districts of Tatarstan.

The race program offers a variety of distances to cater to all levels, including a full marathon (42.2 km), a half-marathon (21.1 km), 10 km and 3 km races. Additionally, a children's race called TIMERKIDS will be held on May 10th, along with the unique TIMERBABY race, the country's only event for crawling babies.

Over 50 support points will be strategically placed along the course, with organizers placing a strong emphasis on fostering a vibrant fan culture. This year's Ak Bars Bank Kazan Marathon promises to be a spectacular celebration of running, bringing together athletes and spectators from across the globe.