MENAFN Media Kit
* About MENAFN
* Our Users
* MENAFN Advertising Opportunities
- Banner Specifications
- Delivery & Payment Terms
- Media Kit Inquiry Form
* Tracking Reports
* Contact Us
Thank you for your interest in learning about the advertising and sponsorship
opportunities available on MENAFN.
Whether you want to book advertising space or get in touch with one of our
salespeople, you'll find all the information you need in this media kit.
About MENAFN
MENAFN is the ideal venue for your advertising campaign, offering maximum
exposure and direct contact with your target market. Being an online financial
network, specializing in the specific needs of investors, business people and
decision makers, MENAFN offers you the unique opportunity of reaching this
market. MENAFN believes that our large number of "sticky" and
value-added products and services, will ensure longer viewing time which in
turn will maximize the effect of your advertising campaign.
|Our Users
In a recent research conducted by Prudential Securities, it was found that
e-finance companies are becoming the anchor or central destination site of
internet consumers (Prudential Volpe Technology Group, E-Financial Services,
Industry Report). MENAFN, being a financial network, is one of the most
demographically targeted online communities on the internet.
Therefore, MENAFN guarantees that your advertisement will be seen by a very
specific and targeted audience.
Our target market consists of:
Young
Affluent
Highly educated
Connected (internet/wireless)
Predominantly male
Self-directed investors, business people, key executives and decision
makers
Located in the Middle East & North Africa
As such, Our portal is the ideal advertising channel if your organization is
targeting:
Self-Directed investors and/or business people who have a relatively large
disposable income and as such have a larger propensity to consume.
Key Executives and/or decision makers in leading organizations who by virtue of
their positions can recommend the purchase of particular products and / or
services.
|MENAFN Advertising
Opportunities
MENAFN re-defines the financial services industry by offering consumers choice,
value, reliability and confidentiality, local knowledge and global reach. We
are offering you the opportunity to reach a highly targeted audience of young,
affluent, highly educated, self-directed individuals in the Middle East and
North Africa region. From banner advertisements to sponsorship opportunities,
we can help you meet your marketing objectives.
Banner Advertising
At MENAFN, we use only the latest advertising technology to ensure that we
provide you with advertising opportunities that deliver greater visibility.
|Type of
Advertising
|Minimum impressions
|Standard Banner (468x60)
Run of site
Targeted Banners
50,000
50,000
|Banner (120x60)
Run of site
Targeted Banners
50,000
50,000
|Buttons (88x31)
Run of site
Targeted Banners
100,000
100,000
Sponsorship Opportunities
For heightened exposure, we are happy to offer the following sponsorship
opportunities:
|Sponsorship
Targeted Pages (Button & text message of 70 characters per month)
Keyword Sponsorship (Sponsor gets the 1st page of the result & corporate
logo banner on all the pages of the search)
MENAFN Support
We are pleased to provide you with the service of banner design, translation,
copyrighting, and creative options for your advertisement for the fee of USD
250.
Glossary
Run of Site - The banners will run on all sections of MENAFN. They will
be located on either the top, bottom, or side of the page.
Targeted Banners/Targeted Demographics - Banners will be rotated on
specific sections or categories of the site, based on your particular choice of
topic or target audience. Targeted banners that have * next to them will also
include targeted keyword and search engine results.
|Banner Specifications
Standard Banner:
Size: 468 x 60 pixels
Maximum file size: 12 k
Animated: 3 loops maximum
Small Banner:
Size: 120 x 60 pixels
Maximum file size: 8 k
Animated: 3 loops maximum
Buttons:
Size: 88 x 31 pixels
Maximum file size: 3 k
Not Animated: 0 loops
All banners and buttons can be hyperlinked to the URL or e-mail address of your
choice
Supported formats: Animated GIF, JPEG
|Delivery of Material
Choose from the more convenient of the two following delivery options:
E-mail your advertising material to our email
advert on menafn.com domain.
Send advertising material on a disk, zip drive, or Mac to the following
address:
MENAFN POBox 940192
Amman, 11194 Jordan
Tel.: (962) 6 569-0450/4
Fax: (962) 6 566-6680
Submitting your Banners
* Please note that we reserve the right to reject banners that do not meet our
level of quality or content for specific sites you wish to promote.
* We reserve the right to reject any advertising designs that do not meet the
quality and standards of MENAFN or do not meet the purpose of MENAFN.
* All advertising orders should be received 5 working days prior to flight date.
* Designs should be received 3-5 working days prior to flight date.
* Should you commission MENAFN to design your advertisement, you can expect to
receive the designs within 3-5 working days. Client's approval should be
received 3-5 days from the flight date.
Payment Terms
* Payments must be made in U.S. Dollars or Jordanian Dinars
* Payment must be made in advance or upon signing contract
Discounts
MENAFN is pleased to announce that discounts will be offered to advertisers who
spend over 100,000 impressions per month.
Media Kit Inquiry Form
For Access to information on MENAFN rate card Sign in.
|Tracking Reports
MENAFN not only provides you with the unique opportunity of reaching an affluent
market in the Middle East and North Africa region, but more importantly we
provide you with monthly traffic reports that allow you to check your banner
statistics.
The traffic reports are at your fingertips. We will provide you with a URL, a
user name and a password so that you can check the status of your advertising
campaign on MENAFN at any time.
For any information regarding your traffic reports, email us at advert on menafn.com domain
|Contact us:
On the menafn.com domain:
For advertising rate card, please email us on: Click here
For information about our traffic tracking service,
please email us on: Click here
For any other enquiries about advertising on MENAFN,
please email us on: Click here
