Current & Upcoming Events

The 3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023, In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and inspired by the vision of HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, plays an important role in spreading knowledge on the creation of urbanscapes that enhance the happiness and quality of life of residents, citizens, and visitors of Dubai. The summit takes place on 3rd – 4th October 2023 aiming to gather over 200+ landscape architects, consultants, contractors, developers, and municipality officials representing key upcoming & ongoing projects along with regional urban revitalization projects. ...More