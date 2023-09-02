Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:34 GMT

Main Events Organizers Add Event Edit Organizer Login

Current & Upcoming Events
AIM Summit Dubai 2023
UAE
Oct 30, 2023
Launched in 2015, AIM Summit is The Leading Alternative Investment Management Summit gathering and connecting investors and managers in the world of alternatives. Join us on 30 - 31 October 2023 for AIM Summit Dubai where 600+ investment leaders and market movers will gather to navigate the intricacies of the evolving economic landscape and equip yourself with effective strategies for risk management and capitalizing on emerging opportunities....More






3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
UAE
Oct 03, 2023
The 3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023, In line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and inspired by the vision of HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, plays an important role in spreading knowledge on the creation of urbanscapes that enhance the happiness and quality of life of residents, citizens, and visitors of Dubai. The summit takes place on 3rd – 4th October 2023 aiming to gather over 200+ landscape architects, consultants, contractors, developers, and municipality officials representing key upcoming & ongoing projects along with regional urban revitalization projects. ...More






4th Annual Future Banks Summit & Awards KSA 2023
Saudi Arabia
Sep 19, 2023
The KSA Future Banks Summit is a highly anticipated event that will focus on the latest developments, trends, and innovations in the banking and financial sectors. This summit will provide attendees from all over the world with the opportunity to participate in discussions and gain insights into the future of banking....More






Past Events
RegTech Africa Conference 2023 May 24, 2023 May 26, 2023
Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023
GAIN Expo May 04, 2023 May 05, 2023
AIM Summit London Edition 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Apr 14, 2023
Seamless North Africa 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Feb 22, 2023
MECOC Nov 21, 2022 Nov 23, 2022
AIM Summit Dubai 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Nov 22, 2022
International Business Magazine Awards 2022 Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29, 2022
ME RoTIC 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Oct 13, 2022
GreenTECH Confex Sep 20, 2022 Sep 21, 2022
12345678910



Search