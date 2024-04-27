Man Dragged, Run Over By Speeding Car In Indore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 27 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man was dragged and run over by a car on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said.

The incident occurred at the Malwa Chowk in the city.

The victim identified as Kishorilal has been admitted at a hospital for treatment.

Kishorilal has received severe injuries, the police added.

The incident recorded on a CCTV camera showed that Kishorilal was driving a bike and his wife was seated on the pillion seat.

A car with high speed hit the couple due to which they fell on the road, following which Kishorilal got up and headed towards the car.

However, the driver of the car pushed its accelerator to escape.

Kishorilal in an attempt to save himself from another hit from the car, jumped on its bonnet.

However, the accused driver did not applied brakes and dragged Kishorilal for a few metres

As a result, Kishorilal lost his balance and fell in front of the car. However, the driver did not stop the car and ran away crushing the victim.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Indore police have registered a case against the unidentified (car driver) and a search has been initiated, the police said.