IMF Contemplates Supporting Uzbekistan's Entry Into WTO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussedthe country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Azernews reports.

The topic was discussed during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov,Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, andYasser Abdih, the head of the IMF delegation.



Both sides discussed the IMF's assistance for Uzbekistan'smembership in the WTO, as well as the intensification andsuccessful conclusion of discussions with the organization'smembers.

The parties also reviewed Uzbekistan's economic reforms aimed atliberalizing the market, enhancing trading conditions, andattracting international investment.

Furthermore, the IMF team acknowledged the country's success inachieving long-term economic growth and increasing the volume offoreign investment attracted to important sectors of the economy reply, the Uzbek side highlighted work on the implementation ofthe country's state investment strategy, including the creation ofconducive business circumstances, the protection of investors'rights, and other significant areas.

The IMF representatives underscored the fund's readiness tosupport Uzbekistan in enhancing the institutional framework fortrade regulation and developing an investment climate to ensureeffective reform implementation and strategic goal achievement.

Meanwhile, the IMF projects that Uzbekistan's real grossdomestic product (GDP) will amount to 5.2 percent in 2024's real GDP rate is predicted to fall by 0.8 percent yearover year.