Terms of Use:
We encourage you to use these feeds, so long as you do not post our full-text
stories, and so long as you provide proper attribution to MENAFN.com. If you
use the feeds publicly -- meaning, Please DO NOT:
- Use MENAFN.com headline to link anywhere but directly to the MENAFN.com story.
- Attribute a link on your site to MENAFN.com and then link somewhere else.
- Write and link to a summary of the MENAFN.com story, which exceeds summary available on RSS story.
- Frame MENAFN.com story or otherwise present it as your own.
MENAFN.com reserves all rights in and to the logo, and your right to use the
logo is limited to providing attribution in connection with the RSS. MENAFN.com
also reserves the right to require you to cease distributing the MENAFN.com
news at any time for any reason.
If you have any questions about Terms of Use, please contact Us Click here