Ukrainian Journalist Andrii Topchii Killed In Action In Robotyne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian journalist Andrii Topchii has been killed in action in Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, while performing a combat mission.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"And again a terrible loss among media workers... On April 20, journalist Andrii Topchii was killed while performing a combat mission in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement reads.

In 2007, he graduated from the Faculty of History at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. He wrote articles on historical topics and published interesting and deep interviews with scientists in the Fakty newspaper. Before that, he worked as a journalist for the Telegraf news site.

Topchii, a service member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a combat medic of the rifle battalion, joined the Ukrainian army in 2014. During the anti-terrorist operation, he received the rank of sergeant.

"With breaks for journalism, Andrii fought for Ukraine for ten years. And he died as a warrior - on the battlefield," his colleagues wrote.

From 2014 to 2024, the Russians killed 83 Ukrainian journalists.