Bayanat Announces Beta Launch Of Daleel Navigation App At Driftx - Middle East Business News And Information

Daleel is a cutting-edge navigation application for the GCC region

The Daleel app is available to users in beta testing for iPhone and Android.

Abu Dhabi, UAE- Bayanat, (ADX: BAYANAT) a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has today announced launch of the Daleel App, in beta testing. Daleel is a cutting-edge navigation application developed in-house by Bayanat specifically for the GCC region, and optimized for the UAE, for smart phone users.

Daleel was unveiled at DRIFTx, an international Smart Mobility thought-leadership exhibition supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Daleel builds on Bayanat's core legacy value proposition of high-quality mapping and surveying capabilities, augmented by the ever-developing AI & Machine Learning capabilities and B2X products.

Daleel represents a unique entry to the navigation application market. Unlike other navigation services available in the region, Daleel introduces features including lane guidance, traffic light alerts, and speed bump warnings, significantly enhancing driving safety and convenience. Focused on enhancing the user experience, Daleel allows for personalized navigation and map interactions.

Leveraging Bayanat's proprietary technology and mapping data, Daleel provides a seamless navigation experience with full control over the data and features, offering unparalleled accuracy and local insights.

Daleel's cutting-edge features include:



Real-time navigation and routing: Most efficient routes for various modes of transportation, including driving, cycling, and walking.

Detailed maps of the GCC region: Comprehensive coverage across the GCC countries, with a special emphasis on the UAE, providing users with reliable map data.

Points of interest: Identifies and guides users to points of interest, including restaurants, gas stations, and tourist attractions, enhancing the overall travel experience. User-friendly interface: Sleek and intuitive design, making navigation straightforward and accessible for all users.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, said:“The launch of Daleel marks a step forward for transportation solutions in the Middle East and underpins the strength of our geospatial capabilities. Daleel is a unique platform that gives users access to advanced navigation data, allowing for personalized navigation to improve their daily lives. This application highlights our dedication to enhancing transportation systems across the smart mobility value chain. With Daleel, users receive a full suite of features designed to elevate their daily experiences. With AI-driven capabilities, we are aiming to create a seamless yet personalized experience for the commuters in the region”

As an Anchor Partner of DRIFTx, Bayanat is also displaying many of its mobility solutions, including its fleet of autonomous vehicles – TXAI, Robotaxi and Robo Minibus. In the long term, the fleet is expected to benefit from the integration of Daleel, further enhancing the integration of Bayanat's offerings and value proposition.

About Bayanat:

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat's solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).