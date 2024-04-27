Business Shutdown Protesting 'Extortion' By Underground Outfits Cripples Commercial Activities In Nagaland

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, April 28 (IANS) Trade and commercial activities in Nagaland were badly affected on Saturday as markets, shops, and business establishments were shut after the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) called an indefinite shutdown of businesses to protest against the“unabated” extortion by underground groups.

The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) called the shutdown in Dimapur on Friday, affecting trade and commercial activities in the state's commercial capital.

Once again urging the state government to take immediate action to stop“unabated” extortions, pressure, and intimidations by the underground groups, the CNCCI in a statement said that such illegal activities against the business community over extortion cannot be tolerated anymore.

The CNCCI said that the shutdown would continue until the government doesn't take effective, lasting, and satisfactory steps.

State Home Commissioner Vikeyie Kenya said that the state government is aware of the“widespread collection of money in the name of taxes” from traders and businessmen, particularly in Dimapur, by various underground groups.

Expressing his displeasure over the situation, he said that most of the underground groups, reportedly collecting subscriptions in the name of“tax”, have signed ceasefire agreements with the Central government.

“We have asked the police and the district administration to take action. Such activities adversely affect the law and order situation and good governance on the part of the state government,” Kenya told the media.

The state government has asked the Dimapur police commissioner to increase patrolling in the market areas and to deploy adequate forces in the markets and the adjoining areas as part of the confidence-building measures among the traders.

The DCCI, however, said that such directions were issued by the state government in the past also, but such "unabated" extortion by underground groups did not stop.