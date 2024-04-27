Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Onlyfans Model Shares HOT Mirror Selfie Pictures In BIKINI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, model Mia Khalifa shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she flaunted her hot body.

Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-American media personality, former pornographic film actress, and webcam model.



The 31-year-old was born and reared in Lebanon, she and her family moved to the United States in 2001.



She began the sex industry in October 2014 and quickly rose to the top of Pornhub's viewership charts.

Her professional choice sparked debate after the release of a video in which she participates in a threesome while wearing a headscarf.

The scene earned Mia Khalifa rapid recognition as well as criticism from writers and religious figures.



In 2015, Khalifa was named Pornhub's "Number 1 Porn Star" and in January 2017, xHamster revealed that she was the most-searched-for adult actress in 2016.