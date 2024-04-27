Japanese Firm Sharp Eyes $3-5 Billion Display Fab Semiconductor Project In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 27 (KNN) In a major boost to India's semiconductor ambitions, Japanese electronics giant Sharp is reportedly eyeing a USS 3-5 billion investment to set up a display fabrication unit in the country.

The proposed facility, slated to span 1,000 acres, would be even larger than Sharp's existing factory in Japan, reported TOI.

According to sources, top Sharp officials met with Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this week to discuss the ambitious project.

The company intends to leverage the Indian factory as a global manufacturing hub, catering to both domestic demand and exports across key international markets.

"The company is scouting for land to create a large manufacturing set-up spread across 1,000 acres which will manufacture the latest-generation Series 10 displays. These are some of the most advanced display fab versions that the industry currently makes," the sources stated.

Sharp is currently in talks with several state governments, including Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, to finalise the location for the mega-facility.



However, the final approval process could take around 10 months due to the ongoing election cycle, with a new administration expected to assess the proposal post-polls.

The development comes as India doubles down on its efforts to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem within its borders. The country has introduced a USD 10 billion incentive program to attract global chip manufacturers, following the footsteps of American firm Micron, which announced a Rs 22,500 crore testing and packaging unit in Gujarat last year.

India's semiconductor push has already garnered interest from other international players, with Israel's Tower Semiconductors also reportedly exploring a Rs 90,000 crore fab unit in the country.

As the race to secure a foothold in India's burgeoning semiconductor market intensifies, Sharp's potential multi-billion-dollar investment could prove to be a game-changer, positioning the nation as a formidable player in the global display and electronics supply chain.

