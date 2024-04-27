Princess Rajwa Marks 30Th Birthday On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Exclusive to Print Media.Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- Sunday marks the thirtieth birthday of Her Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.Princess Rajwa was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to the late Khalid bin Musaed al-Saif, and Azza bint Nayef Sudairi. She is fourth among her siblings Faisal, Nayef and Dana.His Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Highness Princess Rajwa married on 1 June 2023.Her Highness received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia and her higher education at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York.Her Highness obtained a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in the US.Princess Rajwa's hobbies are horseback riding, drawing, designing handicrafts and preparing engineering and artistic designs using software and digital media.She is fluent in English and French.