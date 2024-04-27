Moroccan King Invited To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazim Samadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco,met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, AfricanCooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nazim Samadov presented a letterof invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to KingMohammed VI of Morocco for the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on ClimateChange to Minister Nasser Bourita.