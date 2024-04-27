Frontline Regions May Receive Decentralized Sources Of Electricity - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Relevant ministries are working to supply so-called decentralized electricity sources to the frontline regions.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

We are talking about gas turbines, cogeneration units and modular boilers.

"The decentralization of the power system is one of the most effective ways to make it less vulnerable to Russian missiles and drones," the prime minister said.

He emphasized the need to be conscious and consume electricity responsibly, because despite the increased protection of energy facilities, some enemy weapons still reach their targets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a working visit to Volyn and Lviv regions, a government delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal inspected the construction of the second level of protection of power substations .

The officials made sure that part of the work has already been completed and the rest will be completed on time.

The Prime Minister said that Ukraine has agreed with international partners to provide assistance to the energy sector, and such assistance is already arriving.