Azerbaijani Navals Joining Seamanship Contests In Italy


4/27/2024 3:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces' servicemen is currently inLivorno to take part in international seamanship competitions, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministryof Defense.

During the visit, Azerbaijani servicemen met with the command ofthe Italian Naval Academy and the mayor of Livorno.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani delegation, alongsiderepresentatives from other participating countries, took part inthe ceremonial parade and the solemn flag handover ceremony thatmarked the commencement of the competition.

