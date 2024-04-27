Kuwait Clinch 16 More Medals In Gulf Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Saturday won 16 more miscellaneous medals in karate, swimming, table tennis, archery and electronic games in the First Gulf Youth Games, which kicked off in the UAE on April 16.

Kuwait's national karate team won 10 medals, including three gold, one silver and six bronze, while swimmers obtained three medals; one gold and two bronze.

The country's table tennis squad clinched one silver medal, and its archery team won one bronze medal. In electronic games, Kuwait secured one bronze medal.

Hosted by the UAE, the first Gulf Youth Games kicked off on 16th April and will conclude on 2nd May 2024, with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes competing in 24 disciplines, under the theme, "Our Gulf is One... Our youth are promising". (end)

