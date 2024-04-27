Umerov Thanked Denmark For Its Support In Defense Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Against the backdrop of the signing of a letter of intent with the Danish side to increase financial assistance to the Ukrainian defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked Denmark for its steadfast support and contribution to the peaceful future of Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"As part of the expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark, today we have taken another step to strengthen our defense in confronting the enemy," the minister said.

As he stated, Denmark has already provided Ukraine with 17 military aid packages worth more than four billion euros, demonstrating its continued support.

The country was one of the first to allocate funds directly for the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers. It allocated 200 million Danish kroner for this purpose.

"Against the backdrop of growing Russian aggression, we are not resting on our laurels. Therefore, we discussed with our partners the possibility of attracting Danish direct investment in the Ukrainian defense sector," Umerov added.

Air defense systems can become decisive factor in protecting Ukraine's skies –

As reported, a Danish delegation headed by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has arrived in Ukraine .

As part of the visit, the Danish delegation signed an agreement of intent that provides for the purchase of Ukrainian-made military equipment by the Danes with its subsequent transfer to the Defense Forces .

On April 17, it became known that Denmark had allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine , which includes 200 million Danish kroner (over USD 28 million) with a special focus on supporting Ukrainian defense industry producers.