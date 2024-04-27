WFP: Provides Assistance To 6 Million People In Afghanistan Monthly

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan states that it distributes cash and food to six million people monthly.

This organization announced in a press release on Saturday, April 27th, that the mentioned assistance has been provided with financial support from the United States, Japan, Canada, Finland, and Sweden.

The United Nations had previously declared that 23.7 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance this year.

According to the United Nations' statements, approximately 15.8 million people in Afghanistan will face food insecurity crises and emergency levels.

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had requested a budget of $3.6 billion to address the needs of these individuals.

Amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, there are reports of forced deportations from neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, further exacerbating the situation.

Many Afghan refugees returning to their homeland encounter numerous challenges, including the lack of essential resources like shelter, clean water, medical assistance, and employment opportunities.

The dire circumstances faced by these refugees add to the existing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, creating a pressing need for immediate assistance and support from both local and international organizations.

