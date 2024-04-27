Australia To Provide Ukraine With Drones Worth $32.5M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the drone coalition, Australia will provide Ukraine with drones worth $32.5 million and a batch of RBS 70 man-portable air defense systems.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a joint press statement with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As part of the drone coalition, Australia will supply us with drones worth $32.5 million. Also, a large batch of RBS 70 man-portable air defense systems worth several tens of millions of dollars will be sent to Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He also said that strategic cooperation issues were discussed at the meeting with Marles.

Latvia, Ukraine to boost drone production

"I am confident that our partnership is long-term and has great prospects for development," Shmyhal said.

He also said that in a military aspect, Ukraine is interested in enhancing its defensive capabilities and establishing the prerequisites for success on the battlefield.

As reported, in March, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his country had joined the drone collation for Ukraine.