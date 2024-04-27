180 Jordanians Trained On Combating Illicit Nuclear Trafficking-EMRC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 27 (Petra) -Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) recently concluded a specialized program to enhance awareness on measures to prevent illicit trade in nuclear and radioactive materials.According to the EMRC statement on Saturday, the program, held for 32 trainees from the commission's workers and Jordan's security departments, focused on introducing beneficiaries to radioactive materials, radiation protection methods and ways to combat smuggling of radioactive and nuclear materials through the Kingdom's border crossings, in cooperation and coordination with the security apparatuses specialized in this field.Director of EMRC Nuclear Security, Louay Kiswani, noted the training program, which was organized by the commission, with support of the US Department of Energy, aimed to hold 6 training courses with participation of 180 of the the EMRC's workers, security agencies, and specialists in the radiative area.