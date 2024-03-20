Dimethyl Ether Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dimethyl Ether Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dimethyl ether (DME) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2024-2032.

Dimethyl ether is a colorless gas at room temperature with a slight ethereal odor, known for its versatility and potential as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels. It is widely used in various applications, ranging from propellant in aerosol products to a promising eco-friendly fuel. DME is gaining attention, particularly in the energy sector, where it is considered an excellent alternative to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), diesel, and coal. Its clean-burning properties result in low emissions of NOx, SOx, and particulate matter, making it a preferred choice in efforts to reduce air pollution and combat climate change. DME stands out for its high cetane number, which ensures efficient combustion and makes it an attractive option for diesel engines with modifications.

Dimethyl Ether Market Trends:

The escalating demand for cleaner energy sources is driving the global market. DME is recognized for its high cetane number and low carbon footprint, making it an attractive alternative to traditional diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Furthermore, the expanding use of DME as an aerosol propellant in consumer products, such as hair sprays, paints, and air fresheners are also stimulating market growth.

Its eco-friendly profile, being non-toxic and having low global warming potential, positions it as a preferable substitute for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), aligning with the increasing regulatory and consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally benign products. Moreover, the chemical sector presents significant opportunities for DME, utilized as a feedstock in the production of various chemicals, including the synthesis of dimethyl sulfate, acetic acid, and other intermediates.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:



Methanol

Coal

Natural Gas

Bio-Based Others



Breakup by Application:



Fuel

Aerosol Propellent

LPG Blending

Chemical Feedstock Others



Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Oil and Gas

Automotive

Power Generation

Cosmetics Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



