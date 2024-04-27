Drones Attack Oil Refinery, Military Airfield In Russia's Kuban Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dozens of drones allegedly attempted to attack the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia and a military airfield in the Kuban region overnight into Saturday, April 27.

That's according to the Telegram channel Astra , Ukrinform reports.

"The administration of the Slavyansk-on-Kuban district in the Krasnodar Krai confirmed the attack on the local refinery. The fractionating column was damaged," the post said.

In addition, the military airfield in the rural locality of Kushchyovskaya, Krasnodar Krai, caught fire after a UAV attack, according to locals. There has been no confirmation of this information yet.

Earlier, the regional governor confirmed that the Kushchyovskaya district had come under a drone attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that air defense forces destroyed 66 Ukrainian UAVs in the Krasnodar Krai overnight into Saturday. Two more UAVs were shot down in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: Telegram channel Astra