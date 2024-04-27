IPL 2024: David Warner, Ishant Sharma To Miss DC's Clash Against KKR

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Veteran Delhi Capitals duo David Warner and Ishant Sharma, who sat out the side's 10-run win over Mumbai Indians, are going to miss the upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Ishant has been out of action after suffering a back spasm just five minutes before the toss of DC's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at its Arun Jaitley Stadium last week. On the other hand, Warner is nursing a finger injury suffered in DC's win over Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month.

“Both should be available for our next home game (on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals)," said DC assistant coach Pravin Amre in the post-match press conference.

Opener Prithvi Shaw missed out on playing in DC's win over MI on Saturday, with Abishek Porel promoted to open the batting alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On Shaw's absence, Amre said, 'he was not feeling well on arrival at the stadium", and him not feeling 100% fit meant he didn't feature in Saturday's game.

With Saturday's ten-run win, DC are now in fifth place in the points table, with ten points from as many games. They have just a day off before playing against second-placed KKR at the Eden Gardens on Monday evening.