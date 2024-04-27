Chances Of Rain, Thunderstorms Over Next Weekend: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), in its weekly weather forecast, stated that some parts of the country could experience rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming weekend.
In its report, QMD noted that“initial indicators” had shown that the weather condition by the end of next week could lead to the formation of clouds,“with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms.”
