Swiss Foreign Minister To Attend Special WEF Meeting In Saudi Arabia

The two-day special meeting will take place on Sunday and Monday, with the aim of promoting dialogue on global cooperation.

The event will focus on the topics of“Global Cooperation, Growth and Energy”, as announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Saturday.

The meeting is intended to bring together leading figures from politics, the public and private sectors, international organisations, non-governmental organisations, academia and civil society to foster dialogue on various global challenges.

Cassis will also use his participation in Riyadh to exchange views on topics of international relevance, such as the situation in the Middle East or Ukraine and the high-level peace conference planned by Switzerland. A bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, is also planned on the fringes of the event.

