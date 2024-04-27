Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighters Win 6 Medals At President's Cup In Tallinn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national junior taekwondo team won 6 medals at thePresident's Cup held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Azernews reports, citing the press service of theAzerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.

On the first day of the competition, 6 athletes of our nationalteam reached the podium.

Novruz Aliyev (45 kg) won the gold medal as part of our team Abdullazada (37 kg) and Chingiz Hasanov (53 kg), who lost onlyin the final, took the second place.

At the same time, Gulay Aliyeva (44 kg), Gulnar Rasulzade (47kg) and Sarkhan Talibzade (65 kg) won the bronze medals.