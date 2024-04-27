Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' Campaign, Urges CBI To 'Unveil The Truth'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has started an internet campaign to demand justice for her brother's killing. Sushant was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. Some suspected a suicide, while others claimed foul play. His sister is frequently seen pressing authorities to expedite the investigation into the actor's death case.

Shweta Singh Kirti's post

Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan'. As part of this effort, Shweta encouraged everyone to wrap a red fabric around their wrist or forehead, share the film on social media, and ask agencies to bring justice to the late actor. SSR's sister begged the CBI to expedite the investigation and "unveil the truth" in the caption of her post.

Shweta also issued a video statement in March this year, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate her actor-brother's death through the CBI. Shweta mentioned in her statement that it has been 45 months since her brother's death, yet the investigating agency has not provided an update. She said that Prime Minister Modi's assistance will not only expedite the investigation but will also offer relief to "howling hearts".