COP29 Not To Be Arena Of Confrontation, Azerbaijani President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “No myths should be created about countries rich in oil and gas countries have made substantial efforts to address climateissues. Currently, the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil are workingtogether as a troika,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint pressconference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April26.

The head of state emphasized that these countries are takingsteps to channel revenue towards green energy, stating, "COP29 willnot be an arena of confrontation. As the host, Azerbaijan willbuild bridges. Azerbaijan aims to act as a bridge between the Westand the Global South, particularly in the context of green energytransition and climate change."

It should be noted that Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republicof Azerbaijan, had a working visit to Germany from the city ofFuzuli on April 25 at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, FederalChancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to participate inthe High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

During his visit President Ilham Aliyev had meetings with GermanPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz,Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and many otherofficials. Besides, the Azerbaijani President attended the HighLevel Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin,Germany.