Zelensky On Massive Attack: All Services Are Involved To Restore Damaged Power Facilities

In the regions where energy facilities have suffered from Russian attacks, all services are working around the clock to restore generation and distribution.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"Now, in many of our regions - Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv and the region, Dnipro - power engineers and repair crews are working in some of our regions. All the necessary services are involved to restore generation and distribution, which were destroyed by Russian strikes. The maximum possible will definitely be done, and I thank everyone who is working now, who has been working all day," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it is very important that such strikes do not become a routine for the world.

"I am grateful to all the leaders who respond, who condemn Russian terror, who contact partners who have air defense systems that could work in Ukraine and appropriate missiles. For the terrorists to lose, the solidarity of leaders in the defense against terror must work 24/7, as well as the people who eliminate the consequences of the strikes, and as our soldiers who do everything every day and every night to do as much as possible for Ukraine with the forces that are in Ukraine," Zelensky added.

As reported, on the night of April 27, Russians attacked energy facilities in four regions . Four thermal power plants of DTEK Group were damaged in the attack. The attack also targeted the gas infrastructure of Naftogaz Group.

