(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Customs Unveils Groundbreaking Bachelor Degree: Nurturing Trailblazers in Customs and International Trade







Dubai 01 Mar 2024: Dubai Customs has introduced the latest version of the Bachelor's program in Customs and International Trade as part of its dedication to incentivize and inspire department employees towards continuous education for acquiring customs and logistical skills within an accredited academic framework. This collaborative effort with the University of Dubai aims to consistently develop customs competencies for employees and improve their capabilities to continually enhance the customs work.





The program's goal is to strengthen Dubai Customs' position as a global leader in secure customs, supporting the security system's role in safeguarding society and maintaining stability. The department continues to play a crucial role in facilitating legitimate trade, thereby boosting the UAE's standing on the global trade stage.





The Bachelor's program in Customs and International Trade represents an evolutionary step for the Supply Chain and Customs Bachelor's program, updating its curriculum to incorporate the Picard standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO). This aligns with the vision of 'We the UAE 2031,' Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33), and the comprehensive strategic plan of Dubai Customs.





H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to building and enhancing the scientific and practical capabilities of customs employees to attain global leadership. Customs plays a pivotal role in the efforts of wise leadership concerning community security, stability preservation, and facilitating legitimate trade. This necessitates a qualified and specialized workforce with extensive experience in customs development, acquired through a focus on specialized educational materials in international trade, customs procedures, digital transformation, innovation, and personnel management.





He highlighted the significance of nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation in institutional work, creating an optimal environment to empower employees and enhance their ability to work efficiently.

Eesa Mohammed Al Al Bastaki, The President of the University of Dubai, emphasized that the introduction of the Bachelor's program in Customs and International Trade marks a crucial stride towards nurturing the upcoming generation of leaders in the fields of customs and international trade. The program caters to the evolving requirements within the fields of global trade and customs, aligning itself with international benchmarks and the UAE's vision encapsulated in 'We the UAE 2031.' Consequently, the commitment to ongoing development persists, emphasizing social, economic, investment, and developmental dimensions.“The curriculum, enriched with elements of digital transformation, innovation, and change management, establishes a novel benchmark for education in customs and international trade. This program is tailored for individuals seeking dynamic and adaptable career paths, in line with Dubai's vision for an advanced trade and customs system.”





Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, outlined that the program has been meticulously crafted to integrate diverse specialized practical modules encompassing areas like international trade agreements, customs procedures, advanced technology in customs operations, port security, and inspection. This holistic approach furnishes employees with a comprehensive grasp of business operations, coupled with specialized knowledge in customs and international trade.





Al Ghaffari underscored the inclusion of novel subjects in the program aimed at providing participants with insightful perspectives on local, regional, and global contexts, enriching their cognitive understanding of the trade landscape. The curriculum also covers fundamental aspects such as innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital technologies in business, with a specific emphasis on adapting to emerging technologies within the global customs and trade sectors.





The Executive Director of Human Resources further highlighted that the program accentuates the global business perspective of contemporary customs, fostering the development of leaders to uphold international standards, augment leadership skills, and prepare both existing and future national talents for upcoming leadership roles within the department.











