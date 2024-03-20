Gas Turbine Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gas Turbine Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global gas turbine market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Gas Turbine Market:

The global gas turbine market size reached US$ 25.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.23% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A gas turbine is a type of internal combustion engine that converts the energy of fuel into mechanical energy through the combustion process. It consists of a compressor, combustion chamber, and turbine, with air compressed and mixed with fuel before being ignited. The expanding gases produced by combustion drive the turbine, which generates rotational energy to power various applications such as electricity generation, aircraft propulsion, and industrial processes.

Gas turbines are valued for their high power-to-weight ratio, efficiency, and versatility across a range of operating conditions. They are widely used in power plants to produce electricity, providing a reliable and flexible source of energy that complements renewable energy sources. Additionally, gas turbines are employed in aviation for their ability to propel aircraft efficiently at high speeds, making them essential components of modern transportation systems.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-turbine-market/requestsample

Global Gas Turbine Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by expanding industrialization and urbanization. As the world's population grows and economies develop, the electricity demand continues to rise, driving investments in power generation infrastructure, where gas turbines play a crucial role due to their reliability, efficiency, and flexibility. Additionally, ongoing technological innovations such as combined cycle and cogeneration systems, as well as digitalization and predictive maintenance capabilities, enhance the performance and competitiveness of gas turbines, further driving market growth.

Furthermore, environmental concerns and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution are driving the adoption of gas turbines as cleaner alternatives to coal-fired power plants, particularly in regions transitioning towards renewable energy sources. Moreover, the expanding industrial and commercial sectors, particularly in emerging markets, are driving demand for gas turbines for various applications such as manufacturing, oil and gas production, and district heating and cooling systems. Additionally, geopolitical factors, energy security concerns, and the need for grid stability and resilience contribute to the market dynamics of gas turbines.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Gas Turbine Industry are Given Below:

















Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens

GE

MHPS

Ansaldo

Harbin Electric

OPRA

MAN Diesel

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power

BHEL

Centrax

Zorya

Caterpillar

General Electric Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Key Market Segmentation:













Breakup by Rated Capacity:



Above 300 MW

120-300 MW

40-120 MW Less Than 40 MW



Breakup by Technology:



Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Open Cycle Gas Turbine



Breakup by Design Type:



Heavy Duty (Frame) Type Aeroderivative Type



Breakup by End-User:



Power Generation

Mobility

Oil and Gas Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800