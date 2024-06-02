African Development Bank Group supports development of forest areas in Morocco

(MENAFN) During its 2024 annual meetings in Kenya, the Board of Directors of the African Development Group approved a loan worth 84 million euros (approximately USD91.2 million) to support the comprehensive and sustainable development of forest areas in Morocco. This project aims to benefit around 6.5 million people residing in rural areas of the country. The loan is intended to bolster Morocco's economic resilience against climate change, enhance water production efficiency, and foster entrepreneurship in forestry and aquaculture sectors.



According to a statement issued by the bank, the funding will facilitate the rehabilitation of four Moroccan parks, promote biodiversity through the reintroduction of endangered animal species, and aid in the preservation of lands affected by erosion through biological treatment methods. Moreover, the loan will assist young farmers in accessing necessary financing for their agricultural projects.



This initiative aligns with Morocco's broader efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development. Fawzi Lakjaa, the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget in Morocco, recently outlined the country's fiscal outlook, expressing expectations of reducing the budget deficit to three percent by 2026 from the anticipated four percent for the current year. Lakjaa highlighted that increased tax revenues would offset rising expenditures on social safety nets.



Lakjaa further emphasized the significant impact of social protection programs, healthcare coverage, and direct cash support on Moroccan households, with approximately 3.9 million families benefiting from state-sponsored health coverage and social assistance. However, he noted the substantial annual financial requirements, amounting to an additional 90 billion dirhams (approximately USD9 billion), for social protection initiatives, civil servant wage increases, and housing aid.



Despite the financial challenges, Lakjaa underscored the government's commitment to stabilizing public finances, with rising tax revenues, particularly from corporate taxes and value-added taxes, playing a crucial role in financing social welfare programs. This coordinated approach reflects Morocco's dedication to fostering sustainable development, economic resilience, and social equity.

