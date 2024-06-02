Assam To Set Up New IIM Near Guwahati CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, 'PM Modi Has Given A Special Gift'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The proposal for the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Assam's capital Guwahati has been approved by the Union Education Ministry, as suggested by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The new IIM will be set up at Marabhita in Kamrup District in Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media
post on X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday, stated,“Following our request in 2023, PM Modi has given a special gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat'l Law Univ & now IIM.” The post further reads, \"Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati.\"Also read: Cylcone Remal update: Heavy Rains, floods cause devastation in Assam; 41,000 affected, 1 dead. All details hereHimanta Biswa Sarma noted that setting up an IIM in Assam will be a game changer, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help the residents in fulfilling their economic aspirations read: IMD issues alert for heatwave in ten states, predicts heavy rainfall in Assam and MeghalayaThe social media post underscores that Himanta Biswa Sarma envisages these premiere institutes to collaborate among themselves. With the establishment off IIM Assam, the power of multidisciplinary education will be unleash, he suggested CM hailed PM Modi as he claimed that it“ illustrates the power of a Double Engine government.” Crediting the BJP-ruled government at the Centre, he said,“As evident from the letters, the swift transformation from idea to execution illustrates the power of a Double Engine government.” He also expressed gratitude towards Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan read: IIM Ahmedabad- the best-performing institute across India: Report; Know top-10 higher education institutions hereAmong the four plots identified by the state government, the site selection committee chose the plot at Marabhita. The higher education department of the Assam government, in a letter dated February 16, 2024, affirmed the state's acceptance of the site selection committee's recommendations. Subsequently, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave in-principle approval for the creation of the new IIM and appointed IIM Ahmedabad as the mentor institute for the initiative.
